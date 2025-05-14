PSR files bail petition in HC, alleges he was targeted

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu filed a bail petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday in a case registered against him by Ibrahimpatnam police following a complaint by actress Kadambari Jethwani. He alleged that the case was politically motivated, with officials in the current government targeting him through false accusations and harassment.

In his petition, Anjaneyulu claimed that he has cooperated fully with the investigation authorities since his suspension, but was arrested with malicious intent.

He argued that the investigating officer deliberately prolonged the probe, which had already completed examination of witnesses.

The IPS officer emphasised that granting bail would not impact the investigation, and affirmed his willingness to adhere to any court-imposed conditions. He further noted that other officials involved in the same case have obtained stay orders from the High Court. He maintained his innocence, stating that Jethwani’s complaint lacked specific allegations against him, only vaguely referencing his involvement.