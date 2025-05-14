Andhra Pradesh

Removal of places of worship on AP Bhavan land stalled at CM’s instance

However, officials have reported several encroachments on the 0.37 acre land.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday discussed the proposal to remove the encroachments, including the places of worship, on the premises of AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shared the AP Bhavan land after the State bifurcation. The AP official machinery had taken measures to construct a new building on the land.

However, officials have reported several encroachments on the 0.37 acre land. They explained in detail to the Chief Minister the steps taken for the past one month through consultations and legal means to remove these encroachments.

Naidu directed the officials not to take any measures that hurt the religious sentiments of the people, and sought the details of the places of worship. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they stopped the process of demolishing the places of worship on Monday itself, following his instructions.

