Take action on forest land encroachment in Chittoor: Dy CM

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) K Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to take stern action based on a Vigilance and Enforcement report on the land encroachments in Chittoor district by the family of former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The report, submitted by the Vigilance and Enforcement Director General (DG), has detailed serious violations, including encroachments on forest lands, government properties, and lands belonging to the Bugga Math. It recommended that not only should criminal cases be filed, but that officials who failed to protect government and forest land should also be held accountable.

Taking serious note of the report, Pawan Kalyan held discussions with senior officials. He instructed them to implement the DG’s recommendations without any delay. “Those responsible for the encroachments should face criminal action under relevant laws, including the Forest and Environment Acts,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said dereliction of duty by government officials would not be tolerated. He directed the departments concerned to identify officials who failed to prevent the encroachments and initiate departmental action against them. “A report should be submitted listing such officials so that disciplinary measures can be taken,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated the government’s determination to safeguard public and forest lands from illegal occupation, regardless of the political stature of those involved.