TTD VIP Break darshan from May 15

NELLORE: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday announced that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will resume accepting recommendation letters for Lord Venkateswara’s special darshan, reinstating the earlier protocol to ease access for elected representatives. From May 15, TTD will allow Break Darshan for MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana based on their official recommendation letters.

Speaking to the media at his camp office in Nellore city, Minister Ramanarayana Reddy said the State government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, remains committed to temple development and spiritual promotion. The Minister stated that the government is planning to develop Srisailam temple a major Jyotirlinga and Shakti Peetha into a key spiritual and tourism destination. He said the CM had recently conducted a review meeting with Endowments Department officials to strengthen temple governance.

“Temples will follow all pujas and rituals as per Agama Shastra, strictly under the supervision of temple priests not government employees. Temples have been categorised into four types based on annual revenue, with 169 temples classified as ‘Six-A’ category. Of these, 22 temples with higher income will be further strengthened,” said Ramanarayana Reddy.