TTD VIP Break darshan from May 15

NELLORE: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday announced that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will resume accepting recommendation letters for Lord Venkateswara’s special darshan, reinstating the earlier protocol to ease access for elected representatives. From May 15, TTD will allow Break Darshan for MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana based on their official recommendation letters.
Speaking to the media at his camp office in Nellore city, Minister Ramanarayana Reddy said the State government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, remains committed to temple development and spiritual promotion. The Minister stated that the government is planning to develop Srisailam temple a major Jyotirlinga and Shakti Peetha into a key spiritual and tourism destination. He said the CM had recently conducted a review meeting with Endowments Department officials to strengthen temple governance.
“Temples will follow all pujas and rituals as per Agama Shastra, strictly under the supervision of temple priests not government employees. Temples have been categorised into four types based on annual revenue, with 169 temples classified as ‘Six-A’ category. Of these, 22 temples with higher income will be further strengthened,” said Ramanarayana Reddy.
He noted that daily Annadanam will soon be implemented in 21 temples in AP. He confirmed the introduction of mandatory CCTV surveillance in all temples for enhanced security. “The State government will improve the spiritual ambiance and maintain cleanliness in temple premises. The preparation of Annadanam will follow improved hygienic standards, with fixed daily menus served in all seven major temples. We plan to extend this to 16 more temples,” he added.
On Srisailam, the Minister said the CM is placing special focus on infrastructure and pilgrim amenities to address high footfall. A high-level meeting will be held soon to resolve land disputes between the Forest and Endowments Departments for seamless development of the sacred site.
Ramanarayana Reddy further said that the CM has directed the Endowments Department to prioritise development of Shaiva temples and Lakshmi Narasimha temples in Andhra, reinforcing AP’s spiritual identity. He reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving temple traditions while ensuring accessibility and comfort for devotees.