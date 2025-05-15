Aim for 15 per cent growth rate in Palnadu, says Lanka Dinakar

GUNTUR: Lanka Dinakar, Chairperson of the State’s 20-Point Programme Committee, directed district officials to aim for a 15 per cent growth rate and ensure effective implementation of Central government and State schemes.

At a review meeting held at the Joshua Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Wednesday, Lanka Dinakar urged the officials to tap into Palnadu district’s tourism potential by promoting spiritual and recreational sites, including Buddhist monasteries and Shaivite temples. He emphasised the need for detailed project reports (DPRs) to attract public investment and stressed alignment with national goals like Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra.

Reviewing agriculture, housing, and public health sectors, he called for expanding natural farming to 1.25 lakh acres and raising awareness of the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Lanka Dinakar criticised delays in National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) projects, noting Rs 109 crore spent against a target of Rs 70 crore.

He flagged irregularities in infrastructure works and directed immediate action. Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu emphasised the importance of efficient scheme implementation to address poverty and improve public services.