Andhra Government committed to weavers’ welfare: Minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Elections to handloom cooperative societies in AP will be held before the Dasara festival, announced Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of weavers from across the state, Savitha reiterated the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to improving the welfare of weavers and artisans. She said the state government is set to implement a health insurance scheme for handloom workers, emphasising that CM Naidu has prioritised their welfare. “We are coordinating with the Centre to boost the sales of handloom products,” Savitha said, adding that 200 units of power are being provided free of cost to pit looms and 500 units to other looms as per the poll promises.

Savitha, accompanied by MLA Adinarayana Reddy, interacted with weavers to understand the challenges they face and gather suggestions for sector development. She noted that training in new design techniques is being provided and that mini and mega clusters are being established under the new textiles policy.

Highlighting welfare measures, Savitha said 92,724 weavers aged 50 and above are receiving a pension of Rs 4,000 under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme. She said handloom products are being procured through APCO every six months, and the frequency will be increased to every three months. Pending dues to weavers are being cleared in instalments, and `5 crore will soon be released under the thrift scheme, she added.