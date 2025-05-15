Andhra govt removes Kadapa mayor over violation of rules

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: The Andhra Pradesh government has removed Kothamaddi Suresh Babu from the Kadapa Mayor post, accusing him of violating municipal rules to benefit his family’s business.

In its order (G.O.RT.No. 446) on Wednesday, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department claimed Suresh Babu violated the GHMC Act, 1955, by awarding civil works contracts worth Rs 55.64 lakh to Vardhini Constructions, a company owned by his wife, Jayasree, and son, Amaresh.

The controversy kicked off when Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddappagari filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, flagging what she called “huge irregularities” in Kadapa’s municipal contracts.

The department’s probe revealed that Vardhini Constructions, registered as a Class-V category contractor in 2023, bagged 10 projects under Suresh Babu’s watch.

Seven of these, including laying CC roads and desilting storm drains in the 12th and 29th divisions, were completed, netting Rs 33.65 lakhs. Three other contracts, like CC road works in Buddayapalli, are still pending.

The State government says this setup breaches Section 22-1(h) of the GHMC Act, which forbids elected members or their kin from having stakes in municipal contracts, labelling it a clear conflict of interest.

Suresh Babu, a YSRCP leader in his second mayoral term since 2021, got a show-cause notice on March 24, 2025.

In his May 7 response, he claimed he didn’t know about the contracts, which were under Rs 10 lakhs and handled by the Municipal Commissioner, not the council.