PM Surya Ghar lights up over 23,000 homes in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is steadily turning its rooftops into power hubs, with over 23,000 households now generating their own electricity under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
The Centre’s flagship scheme, which aims to promote clean, affordable energy, is being implemented across the state by the three power distribution companies - AP Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), and Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL).
So far, more than 12 lakh applications have poured in, but only 22,822 rooftop solar installations have been completed, feeding over 79,000 kW of solar power into the grid. APEPDCL leads the tally with 10,584 installations, followed by APCPDCL with 7,984 installations and APSPDCL with 4,254 installations.
Explaining how the scheme works, APCPDCL Deputy Executive Engineer Ratnakumari said that the electricity generated through Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic (SRTPV) systems is fed directly into the state grid. The DISCOM adjusts this against the consumer’s electricity bill. “For example, if the solar system generates power worth Rs 80 and the household’s total consumption is Rs 100, the consumer pays only Rs 20,” she said.
Eligibility requires at least 100 square feet of rooftop space, and apartment complexes can also apply. The scheme offers up to 60% subsidy - Rs 30,000 for 1 kW systems, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW, and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW, with the typical installation cost ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000.
AP set to be a leader in decentralised solar power generation
Explaining about the huge difference between applications and installations, Ratnakumari said, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has expanded the scheme to include 20 lakh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries under the Jagjeevan Jyothi Yojana, offering them free electricity.
“Eligible SC and ST households are already being enrolled, and bulk installation tenders are being planned to accelerate progress,” she added. To apply, consumers must register on the National Portal for Rooftop Solar with their DISCOM and customer number. Once feasibility is approved, they select a registered vendor, complete installation, and apply for a net metre. After inspection, a commissioning certificate is issued, and the subsidy is directly transferred to their bank account within 30 days.
Recognising that awareness remains a major hurdle, especially in rural areas, the state government has instructed district administrations to conduct solar awareness drives and rooftop melas. Officials are optimistic that with stronger outreach and large-scale execution, AP can emerge as a national leader in decentralised solar power generation - lighting up homes not just with electricity, but with of self-reliance and sustainability.