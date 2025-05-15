PM Surya Ghar lights up over 23,000 homes in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is steadily turning its rooftops into power hubs, with over 23,000 households now generating their own electricity under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The Centre’s flagship scheme, which aims to promote clean, affordable energy, is being implemented across the state by the three power distribution companies - AP Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), and Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL).

So far, more than 12 lakh applications have poured in, but only 22,822 rooftop solar installations have been completed, feeding over 79,000 kW of solar power into the grid. APEPDCL leads the tally with 10,584 installations, followed by APCPDCL with 7,984 installations and APSPDCL with 4,254 installations.

Explaining how the scheme works, APCPDCL Deputy Executive Engineer Ratnakumari said that the electricity generated through Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic (SRTPV) systems is fed directly into the state grid. The DISCOM adjusts this against the consumer’s electricity bill. “For example, if the solar system generates power worth Rs 80 and the household’s total consumption is Rs 100, the consumer pays only Rs 20,” she said.

Eligibility requires at least 100 square feet of rooftop space, and apartment complexes can also apply. The scheme offers up to 60% subsidy - Rs 30,000 for 1 kW systems, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW, and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW, with the typical installation cost ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000.