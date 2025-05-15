Prakasam police crack TDP leader Veeraiah Chowdary’s murder case, arrest nine accused

ONGOLE: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar on Wednesday night announced that police had solved the murder of TDP leader and former Naguluppalapadu MPP Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary.

Police arrested nine persons and recovered three knives, seven mobile phones, and a black bag. The murder, committed on 22 April at Veeraiah’s office in Ongole, stemmed from political vendetta, personal disputes, and business rivalries.

Veeraiah, from Ammanabrolu in NG Padu mandal and residing in Ongole, was involved in liquor and real estate businesses and played an active role in the TDP. Police identified Alla Sambasiva Rao alias Sambaiah and Muppa Suresh—former associates turned rivals—as key conspirators.

Sambaiah and Borlagunta Vinod Kumar, who reportedly suffered business losses due to Veeraiah, conspired with Suresh and Thota Srinivasa Rao. In Hyderabad, they discussed property disputes and forged ties. Leveraging Vinod’s contacts with criminals in Nellore, the group roped him in for financial recovery tasks, including intimidation over a Rs 9 crore payment. Impressed, Sambasiva Rao proposed Veeraiah’s murder, offering Vinod a debt waiver, Rs 10 lakh in cash, and further compensation.

Vinod agreed and contacted Golla Ruthyendra Babu alias Nani in Nellore, who helped arrange contract killers Tuvar Vamsi Krishna and Mannem Teja alias Bunny. Bellamkonda Venkata Goutham and associate Nagaraju joined the plot.

The group made multiple visits to Ongole, procured weapons, and stayed in local lodges. Vinod surveyed Veeraiah’s residence but, deterred by security cameras, directed the killers to target Veeraiah’s office. At 7:35 pm on 22 April, the attackers stormed the office, fatally stabbed Veeraiah, and fled on two vehicles—the Splendor and a Suzuki Access-125 scooter. Vinod’s relative, Marturi Kiran, stayed with the accused and promised legal assistance.

SP Damodar and DSP R Srinivasa Rao led a multi-department investigation and tracing the vehicles helped crack the case. On 14 May, police arrested nine accused. Three others—Suresh, Obili Nagaraju, and Nani—remain absconding.