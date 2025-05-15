ReNew to set up Rs 20k crore energy complex in Anantapur district

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy landscape, ReNew has announced a Rs 22,000 crore investment to set up India’s largest single-site renewable energy complex at Bethapalle village in Guntakal Assembly constituency of Anantapur district.

The initiative follows a strategic dialogue between Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and ReNew Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sumant Sinha during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meeting led to ReNew’s return to the State after a six-year investment hiatus.

Scheduled for groundbreaking ceremony by Lokesh on May 16, the project’s first phase will see Rs 7,000 crore allocated for generating 587 MW solar, 250 MW wind, and a 415

MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Across all phases, the complex will reach a cumulative capacity of 1800 MWp solar, 1 GW wind, and 2000 MWh BESS.

The project is the first major initiative under the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, launched by the state in October 2024 to provide structured incentives and expedited approvals for green investments.

ReNew, previously Andhra Pradesh’s largest renewable investor with 777 MW capacity, paused further projects due to power purchase agreement (PPA) cancellations by the previous government.

Its renewed investment underscores confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the State’s policy stability. The Anantapur project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s target of achieving 72 GW renewable capacity by 2029, marking a significant step in its clean energy roadmap.