30,000 SHG families in Bapatla district to get livelihood support

GUNTUR: Bapatla Collector J Venkata Murali on Thursday announced that 30,000 families associated with women’s self-help groups (SHGs) will be provided sustainable livelihood opportunities this year to promote economic empowerment and self-reliance.

Addressing the Megho Madhanam mega workshop for SHG leaders organised by DRDA and MEPMA, the Collector said government initiatives were focused on skill development, welfare schemes and entrepreneurship. Awareness stalls on subsidies and livelihood programmes drew significant interest. He also released posters on job and training opportunities under CEDAP.

Murali stressed the role of field staff in transforming SHG women into income-generating entrepreneurs. Of the 33,390 SHGs in Bapatla, covering four lakh families, 30,000 groups will be prioritised. He encouraged women to become “lakhpatis” and said government land would be leased at nominal rates for cattle feed production to support dairy farmers.

He urged SHGs to adopt the Suryaghar solar scheme, which provides a central subsidy of Rs 78,000 per unit. With a target of 60,000 units, he assured a 15-day subsidy processing window. He promoted natural farming and food processing.