Andhra CM plans to set up National Academy of Construction in Amaravati: MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Thursday said CM Naidu is planning to set up a National Academy of Construction (NAC) in Amaravati to meet the skill demands of the upcoming capital city.

The MP said with capital works worth Rs 60,000 crore under way, there will be a major demand for skilled civil engineers, electricians, plumbers and construction workers. He added that setting up NAC in Amaravati will help create jobs and enhance the quality of the capital’s construction.

MP Sivanath and AP Building and Other Construction Workers Advisory Committee chairman Gottumukkala Raghu Rama Raju visited the NAC in Madhapur, Hyderabad, and examined its training modules and operations.

The MP recalled that CM Naidu had inaugurated the Hyderabad NAC during his previous tenure as CM of undivided AP. He said NAC, Hyderabad has helped several youth secure global jobs and earned the top rank nationally.

Telangana NAC training director Santhi Sri and others were present.