Andhra Minister S Savitha applauds BC students’ academic excellence

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha lauded the academic achievements of BC students in the SSC and Intermediate exams, attributing their success to the robust educational infrastructure established by the State. She was speaking at the State-level felicitation ceremony held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday, where top-performing students from BC hostels and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukuls were recognised.

A total of 22 students received cash rewards for exceptional academic performance, while 200 others were presented with bags, certificates, and mementos. “Recognising and rewarding the talent of BC Welfare and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul students is a matter of pride. Such initiatives not only acknowledge their hard work but also inspire them to aim higher,” said Savitha. The Minister emphasised that CM N Chandrababu Naidu envisions students in government institutions achieving results on par with those in corporate schools. “ To further support the students, the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme will be introduced next academic year, providing Rs 15,000 to every girl student,” she announced.

She said, “Construction of toilets in all BC hostels and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukuls has begun and will be completed soon,” she added. She underscored the TDP-led NDA coalition government’s commitment to the welfare of marginalised communities. “Of the 109 Gurukuls in the State, 108 were established under the TDP government,” she added.