BJP remembers legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP held a workshop at its State office on Thursday to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, a visionary ruler known for her progressive governance.

The event, chaired by the BJP State president and MP D Purandeswari, featured a presentation by BJP national vice-president Meenakshi Lekhi on Ahilyabai’s legacy. She highlighted Ahilyabai’s 30-year rule, during which she transformed her State into a developed region with forward-thinking policies. She championed women’s welfare, tribal upliftment, and infrastructure, negotiating with the Peshwas, and enacting reforms like property rights for widows and land allotment for Dalits. Ahilyabai also built and restored temples, including those in Kashi, Rameswaram, and Srisailam, besides funding welfare initiatives independently of State resources, she said.

Purandeswari emphasised Ahilyabai’s relevance to modern India’s economic goals, noting her focus on infrastructure and self-reliance. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has risen to the 4th largest economy in the world, with ambitions to surpass Japan. She praised Ahilyabai’s empowerment of women through initiatives like the Maheshwar handloom industry.

‘One Nation, One Election’

State BJP chief Purandeswari chaired a review meeting on the party conferences held on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. She said intellectuals attended these conferences in large numbers in Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati, and other places. She underlined the need for holding more such meets to mobilise public support for it.