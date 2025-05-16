CM Chandrababu Naidu’s new house in Kuppam is ready

CHITTOOR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to witness a significant personal milestone in his home constituency of Kuppam. On May 25, he will participate in the housewarming ceremony of his newly constructed residence in Sivapuram, located in Santhipuram Mandal.

The ceremony will take place in the presence of his family members. According to TDP leaders from Kuppam, elaborate arrangements are underway for the auspicious event. The residence, built on nearly one acre of land adjacent to the Kuppam-Palamaneru National Highway near Kadapalle Panchayat, is nearing completion. Construction on the house began three years ago during Naidu’s tenure in the opposition and is now complete.

This development marks a major milestone, especially as critics have often pointed out that the long-serving MLA from Kuppam did not have a personal residence in his constituency. With this housewarming, Naidu has effectively put those criticisms to rest. Beyond being a personal residence, the house is also expected to serve as a strategic political hub for the TDP in Chittoor district.

The announcement of the housewarming has generated a wave of enthusiasm among party cadres, with renewed energy and optimism visible across the region. With N Chandrababu Naidu returning to power as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, all eyes are on his new residence in Kuppam, a constituency he has represented for over three decades.