Focus on agri power connections: Minister Gottipati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar held a review meeting with the CMDs of Discoms at the State Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the progress of agricultural power connections and other projects. He directed officials to ensure that all eligible farmers receive power connections by the commencement of agricultural season.

The Energy Minister enquired about power outages, and instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, prevent unannounced outages, and inform the public well in advance during emergencies. The officials informed him that an app will be developed to provide prior information about outages.

Gottipati also reviewed pending power project works, stressing their speedy completion. He also discussed the progress of PM Surya Ghar and RDSS projects. The officials should raise public awareness about renewable energy under PM Surya Ghar, he said.

The meeting was attended by the newly appointed CMD of CPDCL Pulla Reddy in person, while two other CMDs joined the meeting virtually.