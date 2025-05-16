Former Finance minister Buggana denounces NDA government’s fiscal profligacy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday lambasted the TDP-led NDA government, citing the 2024-25 provisional accounts by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), that exposed severe financial mismanagement under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He highlighted a cycle of escalating debt and economic stagnation, with borrowings failing to translate into growth. “The CAG data reveals revenue expenditure soaring to Rs 2,25,889 crore in 2024-25, despite minimal welfare project implementation, indicating fiscal profligacy. Capital expenditure dropped by Rs 4,153 crore compared to the previous year, contradicting the NDA claims of asset creation. Revenue receipts fell from Rs 1,73,767 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1,68,443 crore, with the State’s own revenue growth at a mere 3.08%, far below the 10.04% CAGR during the YSRCP regime,” he said.

He called for fiscal responsibility to avert irreversible damage to the State economy.