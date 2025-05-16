Girls outperform boys in AP ECET with 95.6 per cent pass rate

GUNTUR: Girls outshone boys in the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 results declared on Thursday, registering a pass percentage of 95.60% against 92.18% by boys. The overall pass rate stood at 93.26%. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conducted the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on May 6. Of the 37,767 registered candidates, 36,369 appeared, marking an attendance rate of 96.29%. A total of 33,881 students qualified.

The exam was held in two sessions across 14 streams. In the Chemical Engineering stream, candidate Golagani Shasanth from Vizag secured the top rank with 128 marks. Shaik Abdul Razakh and Doddi Yeswanth followed with 121 marks each. Seven of the top ten rankers in this stream hailed from Vizag and nearby districts, including two female candidates. Hyderabad recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.73, followed by Krishna district (95.80) and Konaseema district (95.72). Other top-performing districts included Kakinada (95.08), Palnadu (94.77), Prakasam (94.56), Guntur (94.23), Bapatla (94.15), and West Godavari (94.06). Vizianagaram district registered the lowest pass rate at 89.34%.

Branch-wise, Biotechnology (BIO), Ceramic Technology (CER), and Mathematics–Physics–Chemistry (MPC) streams achieved a perfect 100% pass rate. Pharmacy (PHM) followed closely with 97.74%, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE) with 96.23%, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) with 96.40%, and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) with 95.99%. Agricultural Engineering (AGE) recorded 95.36%, Metallurgical Engineering (MET) 93.75%, Mining Engineering (MIN) 94.20%, Mechanical Engineering (MEC) 90.07%, and Chemical Engineering (CHE) 90.78%. Civil Engineering (CIV) posted the lowest pass rate among major branches at 84.42%. Candidate Shasanth expressed happiness over securing the top rank and credited consistent self-preparation for his performance. He shared plans to crack GATE and pursue M.Tech from an IIT.

JNTUA conducted AP ECET for the ninth consecutive year. The evaluation process included objections to preliminary keys, expert verification, and approval of the final key. Results are available at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.