Heavy rains ravage sugarcane and banana crops in Kadapa district, farmers seek aid

KADAPA: Heavy winds and rains have wreaked havoc on banana and sugarcane crops across Kadapa, leaving horticulture farmers in distress. The impact of the crop damage and the need for immediate government intervention were the focal points of the Zilla Parishad general body meet chaired by Chairman Mutyala Govind Reddy.

ZPTC members from YSRCP, representing Vempalle, Chinthakomma Dinne, Veerapunayunipalle, Vemula, and Chakrayapet, highlighted the devastation, noting that hundreds of acres of banana plantations had been flattened.

The market price of banana, which previously stood at Rs 24,000 per tonne, has now plummeted to Rs 8,000, causing substantial financial losses to farmers. They urged the government to operationalise the Rs 33 crore cold storage facility in Pulivendula, inaugurated by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy criticised officials at Pulivendula market yard for neglect and demanded the implementation of the “Annadata Sukhibhava” scheme promised by the government. He questioned the number of farmers eligible under the scheme and called for transparency.

District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri informed the members that data for over 3.64 lakh farmers had been submitted to the government for relief measures. He also emphasised the government’s plans to promote horticulture across 1 lakh acres and assured fair prices through an online marketing system.

Proddatur MLA N Varadarajulu Reddy expressed concern over the sale of spurious seeds and pesticides, saying it exacerbates farmers’ losses annually. He slammed the disparity between input costs and output prices, noting that farmers are struggling to even pay labourers. MLC Bhumireddy accused Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank officials of delaying interest subsidy funds for crop loans, despite government allocations. He alleged officials were using audit procedures as an excuse for inaction.

ZPTC member Shiprasad Reddy from Chakrayapet raised concerns over poor rainfall affecting irrigation and drinking water supplies. Even borewells dug up to 700 feet have failed to yield water, he said.