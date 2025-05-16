Land resurvey will solve disputes, says Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that the digital resurvey of land records is a crucial step to resolve long-pending land disputes and strengthen trust in land ownership.

Speaking at a national workshop on digitalisation of land resurvey records held at ITC-Welcom Hotel in Guntur, the minister said the Centre is committed to completing the initiative across Andhra Pradesh and other States by 2027.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Andhra Pradesh Department of Revenue, Registration & Stamps. State Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad also participated in the event.

Chandrasekhar noted that the resurvey is progressing swiftly in States like Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, while workshops are being held to help other States accelerate the process. Guntur was chosen for the national-level event to highlight the district’s progress and Andhra Pradesh’s development milestones.

The minister said land holds cultural, social, and economic importance in India and cited unresolved land disputes pending in courts for decades. He recalled that registering a property in the US took just 15 minutes and said India aims for similar efficiency.

He said this is the first comprehensive land resurvey in over a century, and the government is addressing staff and funding gaps to meet deadlines. He stressed the use of available technology and timely completion of the project.

The digital resurvey is expected to benefit small and marginal farmers, women, and SC/ST communities. The minister also lauded Amaravati’s planned development and called for smooth digitisation of urban land records.

Prathipadu MLA B Ramana Janeyulu, Special Chief Secretary and CCLA G Jayalakshmi, Land Resources Secretary Manoj Joshi, and Director D N Joshi were present at the meeting.