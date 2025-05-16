Minister Satya Kumar Yadav orders crackdown on corruption in health sector in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to prepare an immediate plan to fill vacancies across nine departments under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday. He instructed the shift of recruitment responsibilities from the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the AP Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) for faster appointments.

The Minister also ordered strict measures to curb corruption in Dr NTR Health Services. He instructed action against hospitals, brokers and officials involved in malpractices and cited political interference during the previous regime as a major issue.

Yadav announced the implementation of a hybrid model to provide Rs 25 lakh health insurance to all citizens, as promised by the government. He said the government had cleared Rs 4,300 crore in dues left by the previous regime and allocated a substantial budget for the current financial year.

Criticising the former government’s neglect of AYUSH services, the Minister noted that Rs 83 crore had been secured for the sector last year. He ordered the immediate filling of more than 50% of vacant AYUSH posts to promote alternative medicine and enhance medical tourism.

Yadav also directed officials to encourage the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, highlighting their value. He asked them to identify 30 suitable plant varieties and create awareness among farmers on their economic benefits.

The Minister unveiled dengue awareness posters and urged officials to take effective steps to eradicate dengue. He said although dengue cases have decreased continued vigilance is necessary. He reminded that free dengue testing is available at 55 sentinel surveillance centres across AP.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, department heads and senior officials took part in the meeting, which reviewed the government’s performance over the past 11 months. It covered staff attendance, the Swarna Andhra @ 2047 vision, among others.