Serve people: Lokesh to TDP cadre

ANANTAPUR: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, who is also the party’s national general secretary, called on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers to remain accessible to the public, serve diligently, and avoid complacency despite being in power.

Addressing a coordination meeting of TDP activists and leaders at Ramarajupalle in Guntakal constituency, Lokesh emphasised the party’s commitment to fulfilling electoral promises, and countering opposition misinformation.

He commenced the meeting by paying tributes at the NTR statue, and engaging directly with workers to understand their concerns. He reiterated his promise to prioritise meetings with party cadre during constituency visits, recalling the TDP’s historic 94% strike rate in the recent elections.

Reflecting on past struggles, he urged workers not to forget the humiliations faced between 2019 and 2024, including the unlawful 53-day detention of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and attacks on leaders like Anji Reddy and Manjula Reddy. Highlighting the coalition government’s achievements, Lokesh noted that within months of assuming power, the government increased old-age pension to Rs 4,000, disability pension to Rs 6,000, and support for the bedridden to Rs 15,000—unprecedented in India.

Under the Deepam 2.0 scheme, free gas cylinders were provided to 10 million people with Rs 800 directly credited to their bank accounts every four months. The government also filled potholes on roads with Rs 2,000 crore, and plans to launch the Thalliki Vandanam scheme in June.

Lokesh criticised the YSRCP for attempting to stall the Mega DSC, which aims to fill 16,247 teacher posts, and for spreading false narratives about schools’ closure. He clarified that the government’s goal is to ensure one teacher per class, with 9,800 model primary schools now operational. Further, a Rs 22,000 crore renewable energy project in Anantapur and industrial developments like TCS centre in Vizag are set to create jobs, he added.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav praised Lokesh’s reforms in education and time management, likening him to Naidu. MLA Gummanur Jayaram credited Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra for inspiring youth and vowed to strengthen the TDP. Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, TDP parliamentary segment in-charge Venkata Shivudu Yadav, and others were present.

Lokesh announced the upcoming My TDP app to streamline communication with the cadre and urged workers to participate in Mahanadu in large numbers in Kadapa, emphasising service to people.