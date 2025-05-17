‘CM Chandrababu Naidu determined to complete HNSS at earliest to supply water to Rayalaseema’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to expedite the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), a vital irrigation project for Rayalaseema, said Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu.

During a visit to Dharmavaram constituency on Friday, he inspected the construction works of the Handri-Neeva main canal at Malaka Vemala. Irrigation Advisor Venkateswara Rao and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar accompanied him.

During a review meeting, Ramanaidu highlighted the project’s progress, and its significance. The State government is investing Rs 3,873 crore on widening and lining of the 554 km canal under Phase 1 and 2 of the project. Phase 1, with Rs 696 crore, and Phase 2, with Rs 256 crore, cover the main canal (216 –400 km) and Punganur branch canal (0–75 km). Works of the Punganur branch canal (75–207 km) were taken up in January 2025 with Rs 480 crore, he explained.

Upon completion, the project will transform agriculture in the drought-prone region. Phase 1 will irrigate 1,98,000 acres, including 77,094 acres in Kurnool, 2,906 acres in Nandyal, and 1,18,000 acres in Anantapur. Phase 2 will provide water to 4,04,500 acres, covering 33,617 acres in Anantapur, 1,93,383 acres in Sri Sathya Sai, 37,500 acres in Kadapa, and 1,40,000 acres in Chittoor, he highlighted. In total, 6,02,500 acres across Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor districts will get irrigation water from the project. It will also supply drinking water to 33 lakh people across 81 mandals, he said.