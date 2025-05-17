Ensure no tobacco farmer incurs loss: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken a firm stand to protect tobacco farmers from losses amid a sharp decline in prices.

During a high-level review meeting held at his Undavalli residence on Friday, he issued stringent directions to officials to ensure the immediate procurement of tobacco at fair prices. He emphasised that tobacco farmers should not suffer losses under any circumstances, and warned that any exploitation will attract severe consequences, underscoring his commitment to safeguarding the interests of both farmers and industries.

He expressed deep concern over the plummeting tobacco prices, which has sparked unrest among farmers. He made it clear that the government’s reputation should not be tarnished due to procurement delays or unfair practices. He set an ambitious target for companies like GPI and ITC to procure 20 million kg of HD Burley tobacco at Rs 12,500 per quintal, based on quality.

To enforce accountability, he directed the Agriculture Department to monitor daily purchases through a dedicated control room and WhatsApp group, with progress reports for every two days.

Naidu stressed that no tobacco stocks should remain unsold, whether stored at farmers’ houses or fields. A comprehensive procurement report, detailing tobacco quantities and prices, has been sought by Monday.

The Chief Minister attributed the crisis to an unprecedented yield of 450 million kg of tobacco from 1,90,456 hectares in 2024-25 season, driven by farmers shifting to tobacco cultivation due to its high productivity. This overproduction, particularly of FCV, White Burley, and HD Burley varieties, has led to a glut, exacerbating price slump, he explained.