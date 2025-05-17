Ex-MP Venkatesh offers financial aid to newlyweds in Kurnool

KURNOOL; Former Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh celebrated his birthday by blessing 75 newlywed couples and offering financial support to each of them. The mass wedding ceremony took place on Friday at the Maurya Inn Complex and Parinaya Function Hall in Kurnool.

Minister TG Bharath, son of Venkatesh, along with his wife, distributed cheques and demand drafts worth Rs 80,000 to each couple. The families of the newlyweds and other guests gathered to witness the event, organised as part of the family’s ongoing community service efforts.

Addressing the occasion, Venkatesh advised the couples to embrace strong values and healthy lifestyles, urging them to avoid bad habits and build stable households.

He clarified that the initiative was not politically motivated, noting that his family had engaged in charitable work long before entering politics.

He credited Bharath and other family members for enabling such service-oriented programmes, and commended Bharath’s contributions to industrial development in Kurnool district.

Venkatesh also expressed concern over attempts by some individuals to obstruct industrial projects. He urged the public to support genuine efforts that promote regional development.