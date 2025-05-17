Expedite works of Guntur Channel: Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Friday directed officials to immediately commence expansion works of the Guntur Channel, including land acquisition surveys and preparatory activities.

Pemmasani chaired a review meeting and stressed the need to effectively utilise the Rs 400 crore allocated by the State government in the 2025–26 Budget for the project, which aims to improve irrigation in the Guntur and Palnadu regions. Of the total funds, Rs 75 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition and Rs 96 crore for channel expansion, to be released in phases.

The Minister instructed officials to expedite both the expansion and acquisition processes and to assign a contract agency for conducting land surveys in four villages. He asked officials to closely monitor progress and ensure timely submissions for smooth implementation.

Pemmasani, along with Guntur MLA Mohammad Naseer Ahmad, opened two mobile medical units set up with CSR funds from GAIL India Limited. Each van, staffed with a doctor and healthcare personnel, will offer free primary medical care and medicines in remote and tribal areas of Guntur.