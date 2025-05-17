IAS trainees gain insights into AP power sector operations

VIJAYAWADA: Seven IAS trainee officers participated in a comprehensive field training program at Vidyut Soudha, the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh’s power sector utilities, to gain a firsthand understanding of the state’s power generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

The visit, organised under the guidance of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, IAS, and supervised by APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu, IAS, aimed to acquaint the trainees with the operational frameworks of APGENCO, APTRANSCO, and DISCOMs, which collectively manage the State’s power infrastructure.

During the visit, the officers received a detailed briefing on the roles, responsibilities, and technical infrastructure of the utilities. The presentation emphasized the critical role of power management in state infrastructure development, highlighting organizational structure, operational frameworks, and ongoing projects.

A key highlight was the tour of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), where the trainees observed real-time grid operations and load management. SLDC officials demonstrated the use of AI-based demand forecasting, digital monitoring, and data analytics for maintaining grid stability.

KVN Chakradhar Babu personally briefed the trainees on APGENCO and APTRANSCO’s divisions, including power generation, hydel projects, transmission planning, grid operations, and renewable energy integration. The officers learned how utilities effectively handle increased summer demand without resorting to load shedding.

The trainees received insights into policy and regulatory frameworks, covering tariff regulations, renewable energy policies, and public-private partnership models. The trainees included Sachin Rahar, Chittapuli Narendra Padal, Prudhvi Raj Kumar Donaka, Farheen Zahid and others.