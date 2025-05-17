ISRO chief Narayanan visits Tirumala ahead of new mission

TIRUMALA: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking 62 years of space achievements, is set to launch its 101st satellite, EOS-09, aboard the PSLV-C61 on May 18, 2025, at 5:59 AM IST.

The launch will take place from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman Narayanan revealed details during a media interaction in Tirumala, accompanied by Sriharikota Range (SHAR) Director Rangarajan, National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL)-Gadanki Director AK Pathra, and key scientists. Continuing a longstanding tradition, a replica of the satellite will be offered to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala for blessings.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) stands 44.5 meters tall, weighs 321 tonnes at lift-off, and features a four-stage design with six solid strap-on boosters.

The EOS-09 satellite, weighing 1,696.24 kg, will be placed in a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit. Equipped with a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, it is designed for all-weather Earth observation, with a five-year mission life.

Chairman Narayanan emphasized that EOS-09 will significantly enhance weather monitoring capabilities across diverse conditions. He highlighted its sustainable design, which includes deorbiting fuel for safe disposal after mission completion.

The mission underscores ISRO’s commitment to advancing space technology to address critical national needs.