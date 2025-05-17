Modern tech crucial to Viksit Bharat 2047: Union Minister Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Friday said India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047 depends on the effective use of modern technology.

Pemmasani along with Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana addressed the valedictory session of a national-level workshop on rural and urban land records digitisation held in Guntur under the Centre’s NAKSHA (National Generic Document Registration System) initiative. He described the digitisation of land records as vital for economic development, administrative efficiency, and social justice, especially for rural communities, women, and tribal populations.

The Minister commended Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and four other States for their significant progress, and noted Andhra Pradesh’s rapid strides under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. He said the State now qualifies for key incentive funds and termed the initiative a model of “collaborative federalism.” He assured continued Central support in terms of policy, funding, and technology.

Minister Narayana said the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” and Chief Minister Naidu’s “Swarna Andhra 2047” visions. He said 10 municipalities covering 524 sq km and 9.5 lakh properties were selected in the pilot phase. Aerial surveys have been completed in eight municipalities, while work is under way in Eluru and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli.

Minister Narayana said over 6,000 government properties in Kuppam, Ongole, and Anantapur have been surveyed. Of the 166 rovers required for accurate ground mapping, 158 are operational, and 643 verification teams have been deployed across the State. He said the project would boost urban planning, improve tax systems, and minimise property disputes.

Special CS G Jayalakshmi and others participated.