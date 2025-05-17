NDA government targeted Jagan with frivolous cases: YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leaders Botcha Satyanarayana and Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) fiercely criticised the TDP-led NDA government for targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with baseless cases, such as the liquor scam, to suppress the opposition, and cover up its failures on various fronts.

Addressing the media in Kakinada on Friday, Botcha denounced the coalition’s ‘malicious investigations’ as a plot to defame the YSRCP, vowing to fight these tactics in the public domain. He highlighted the coalition’s unfulfilled promises, including free bus travel for women, support to farmer, and job creation, while accusing it of corruption, like transferring land worth Rs 3,000 crore for 99 paise, and ignoring the Kakinada PDS rice scam.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli, Perni accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using frivolous cases as a weapon to silence Jagan. He highlighted Naidu’s ‘role’ in the Rs 370 crore skill development scam, and the coalition’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore debt with no visible spending on welfare.

The YSRCP announced to launch a grassroots movement to address farmers’ issues, including paddy, aqua, and tobacco procurement, with Jagan personally taking up the cause of tobacco farmers to ensure fair price.