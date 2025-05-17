No tour packages to Turkey, Azerbaijan

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAA) has announced a boycott on selling or promoting tourism packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan starting from the morning of May 16 until further notice from the Government of India. This decision was conveyed by TTAA president K Vijay Mohan.

In a press statement on Friday, Mohan said that Andhra Pradesh contributes significantly to tourism in these countries, with around 8,000 passengers travelling to Azerbaijan annually. “Most of these travellers are young people, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) groups, and others, contributing approximately Rs 600 to 750 crore through package costs and shopping. Around 3,000 passengers travel to Turkey, mainly to Istanbul, Cappadocia, and Antalya,” he stated. Istanbul is known for its cultural and historical significance, Antalya is a popular coastal destination and Cappadocia is famous for its unique rock formations.

The boycott was called as Turkey and Azerbaijan are seen as supporting Pakistan in matters related to India’s fight against terrorism. The Ministry of Civil Aviation revoked the license of Celebi, a Turkish company that provides ground handling services at several Indian airports, citing national security concerns. The airports affected include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bangalore, Kannur, and Hyderabad.

In a letter to IndiGo Airlines CEO Pieter Elbers, the TTAA requested the airline to reconsider its code-share agreements and partnerships with Turkish Airlines. They urged IndiGo to suspend such ties and avoid using code-share arrangements involving Turkish Airlines for travel via Ankara, emphasising the importance of acting in the national interest.