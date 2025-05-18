13 tahsildars issued show-cause notices over freehold rights violations in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: The Kadapa district revenue department has issued show-cause notices to 13 Tahsildars for allegedly violating norms while converting assigned lands into freehold ownership. The action follows a departmental probe into large-scale irregularities.

Revenue Special CS RP Sisodia confirmed that ineligible persons received freehold rights in violation of guidelines. The inquiry identified serious breaches in Mylavaram, Lingala, B Matham, and Jammalamadugu mandals.

Among those served notices are Tahsildars Anuradha (Mylavaram), V Gangayya (Porumamilla), Madhusudan Reddy (Badvel), Vijayakumari (V Nellore), Lakshminarayana (Lingala), Mahboob Basha (Simhadripuram), Gurrappa (Jammalamadugu), and six others who served during the period of alleged misuse.

CPI district secretary Gali Chandra, addressing a press conference at the party office, demanded criminal cases and permanent dismissal of the accused officials. He accused the YSRCP government of enabling a land grab under the guise of land titling policy.