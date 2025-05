KURNOOL: The TDP-led NDA government has decided to implement the free travel scheme for women in RTC buses, one of its Super Six promises, from August 15.

Addressing a public meeting in Panyam Assembly constituency of Kurnool district on Saturday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the free RTC bus travel scheme for women will be implemented from August 15, marking the Independence Day.

“Ours is a people’s government. We are ensuring the welfare of poor and downtrodden, while attracting major investments to the State. We have already brought 76 projects worth Rs 4.96 lakh crore, which will generate employment for 4.51 lakh people,” he said.

On NDA welfare schemes, Naidu said, “We are providing social security pensions ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 to the eligible people, something unparalleled in the country. With Anna Canteens, we are feeding the poor. Under Deepam 2.0, we are giving three LPG cylinders free per annum. Teacher posts will be filled through Mega DSC. A sum of Rs 15,000 will be credited into the bank accounts of women with schoolgoing children before the commencement of new academic year under Thalliki Vandanam scheme.”

During his visit to C-Camp Rythu Bazaar, Naidu interacted with farmers and sanitation workers.

Highlighting the Swachh Andhra and Swarna Andhra initiative on third Saturday of every month, he said, “Cleanliness is essential for everyone. We must keep our houses and surroundings clean. Clean space fosters clean thoughts. Many people suffer from health issues in the modern world. Everyone must practise yoga daily. On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Visakhapatnam. We will hold yoga programmes statewide from May 21 to June 21,” he said.