Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities on high alert ahead of pre-monsoon winds

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary for Energy K Vijayanand has directed AP Power Utilities to remain vigilant in view of impending pre-monsoon thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Chairing a virtual review meeting with APDISCOMs on Saturday, Vijayanand instructed DISCOM CMDs to monitor the situation closely, ensuring effective coordination from Assistant Engineers to Superintending Engineers at the field level. He emphasised immediate restoration of power supply in case of disruptions and directed DISCOMs to set up 24x7 control rooms for round-the-clock monitoring and emergency response. Consumers and public representatives must be notified in advance about planned outages or maintenance works, he added.

Field teams in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram were advised to remain extra vigilant, given the red alert for coastal districts. Vijayanand warned that any negligence in duty would be dealt with strictly. The Chief Secretary also directed DISCOM officers to maintain a visible presence at work sites during line maintenance and tree trimming to boost public confidence. Each Director will oversee two to three districts, ensuring accountability and timely reporting.

Highlighting the State’s power demand, Vijayanand noted the peak electricity consumption reached 12,600 MW on May 13, with average daily consumption hovering around 228 MU.