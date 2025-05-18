Dhanunjaya, Krishna Mohan sent to three-day remand in Andhra liquor scam case

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB special court on Saturday sent Kalva Dhanunjaya Reddy (A-31), and Pellakuru Krishna Mohan Reddy (A-32) to three days judicial remand in the liquor scam case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy during the previous YSRCP regime, arrested the two accused on Friday night. After being remanded, Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan were shifted to Vijayawada district jail.

In its remand report, the SIT stated that it has established the role of Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy in planning and execution of the plan, and they were the key members of the syndicate that committed the crime.

“Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy participated in several meetings along with other accused, including Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy (A-1), Vasudeva Reddy (A-2), Satya Prasad (A-3), Mithun Reddy (A-4) and Vijayasai Reddy (A-5). They used to oversee the implementation of their scheme by frequently visiting the A-1’s office, and collecting money given by the A-1 out of kickbacks from liquor. It is revealed that they were core members of the conspiracy, and there exists a prima facie case against the accused,” read the SIT remand report.

Duo acted as core members of syndicate: SIT

The SIT informed the court that the duo’s role was described as members of the syndicate, close associates of key kingpin Kesireddy, and instrumental in suppressing popular liquor brands, and unlawfully issuing Orders for Supply (OFS) to their favoured suppliers, thereby amassing illicit gains running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

“A-31 was the secretary and A-32 was the OSD to the ex-CM, and they are well-connected, and placed to hinder the probe and tamper with proof. The ill-gotten money was spent on buying properties and vehicles by the syndicate,” it added.