PM Modi unveils ‘Yuvagalam’ coffee table book of Andhra minister Lokesh

The book chronicles the historic 3,132 kilometre padayatra of Lokesh in the run-up to the 2024 elections, which resulted in a historic win for the NDA in Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Modi with Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh, along with his wife Brahmani and son Devansh
Express News Service
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh, along with his wife Brahmani and son Devansh, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting lasted for two hours, marking significant and memorable moments for the family as the Prime Minister unveiled the coffee table book of Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’.

The book chronicles the historic 3,132 kilometre padayatra of Lokesh in the run up to the 2024 elections, which resulted in a historic win for the NDA in Andhra Pradesh.

As a mark of appreciation and encouragement, the Prime Minister signed a copy of the book, and presented it to Lokesh, creating a rare and unforgettable memory.

Narendra Modi also extended his blessings to Brahmani and Devansh during the interaction.

Lokesh expressed his gratitude to Modi for his continued support to Andhra Pradesh’s economic development.

Further, Nara Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for his strong and decisive leadership, which has put India on top.

He sought the guidance of Modi to make Andhra Pradesh contribute more to Viksit Bharat 2047.

