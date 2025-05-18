Results of innovation should reach grassroots: Andhra governor S Abdul Nazeer

ANANTAPUR: Governor and Chancellor S Abdul Nazeer presided over the 14th Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, on Saturday.

The Governor awarded 41 gold medals to meritorious students and conferred an honorary doctorate on Dr Satyanarayana Chava, CEO of Lawrence Labs in Hyderabad. Pujith Kumar Reddy won six gold medals, the highest number, followed by Supraja with four.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Ph Sudarshana Rao presented the university’s progress report. The Governor hailed the university’s contribution to technical education across Rayalaseema and its implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He stressed the need for skill-based learning, innovation, and inclusive development. He cited initiatives such as Quantum Valley, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) job fairs, and the Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra 2047 missions as vital for creating a self-reliant and equitable India.

Nazeer urged students to explore rural innovation, engage with startups, and uphold civic responsibility. He quoted Abdul Kalam and Tagore, encouraging graduates to be skilled, compassionate leaders.

He concluded by wishing them a purposeful journey ahead, calling them the torchbearers of a developed India. Professor MR Madhav, former IIT Kanpur faculty, served as chief guest.