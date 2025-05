VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tribute to Andhra Pradesh’s rich maritime legacy, two retired defence officers and alumni of Sainik School Korukonda have embarked on a trans-oceanic sailing expedition from New Zealand to India.

Colonel K Srinivas (Retd), formerly of the Corps of EME, and Captain CDNV Prasad (Retd), Indian Navy, both belonging to the 63rd course of the National Defence Academy (1980), set sail from Opua Bay, New Zealand at 10.00 am (local time, GMT -12) on May 14, 2025 aboard their 34-feet-long sailboat Tystie.

The journey began with the first leg to Savusavu, Fiji, and the veterans anticipate reaching their destination in 12 to 13 days, depending on weather and wind conditions. Their voyage, which spans across the Indo-Pacific, includes planned stops at Savusavu (Fiji), Port Vila (Vanuatu), Solomon Islands, Kupang and Bali (Indonesia), Penang and Langkawi (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand), and Sri Vijaya Puram, before culminating in India. Vice Admiral MS Pawar (Retd), also an alumnus of Sainik School Korukonda, said, “Both officers are proud sons of Telugu soil, and represent the enduring spirit and values of Sainik School Korukonda.”