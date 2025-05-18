Union Minister announces Rs 362 crore for drinking water projects in Andhra's Guntur

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Saturday announced the release of Rs 362.23 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme for drinking water projects in Guntur.

Addressing a press meet at the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) office, he said Rs 331.10 crore will fund pipelines to Gorantla, and Rs 32.13 crore will supply layouts below the AMRUT point. An additional Rs 258 crore is expected to boost water infrastructure in merged villages.

The city, projected to grow from 10.65 lakh in 2020 to 24.5 lakh by 2056, needs urgent upgrades. Current treatment capacity is 157.20 MLD, against a demand of 169 MLD. Authorities plan to draw water directly from the Krishna River with new pumping systems at the river and Gorantla.

The Minister credited TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the project vision and thanked Nara Lokesh, MAUD Minister P Narayana, and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for their support. The Rs 360 crore pipeline project will be completed in two years, with a 10-year O&M contract.

Chandrasekhar, along with MLAs and officials, also distributed compensation cheques to landowners affected by the Shankar Vilas Road Over Bridge project.