58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu will be installed in Amaravati: Minister Ponguru Narayana

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved installation of a 58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati, commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Amarajeevi, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana. The year-long birth anniversary celebrations of Amaravati are going on from March 16, 2025 to March 16, 2026.

Speaking at the 125th birth anniversary event organised by Sri Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust in Nellore on Sunday, Narayana paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi. He recalled that the Gandhian died after a 58-day hunger strike demanding a separate State for Telugu-speaking people. He also praised Sriramulu’s role in securing temple entry rights for Dalits, calling him a social reformer whose legacy inspires future generations. Expressing pride for Sriramulu’s Nellore roots, the MAUD Minister said a 22-acre state-of-the-art Potti Sriramulu Market will be developed in Nellore’s 9th division as part of preserving Amarajeevi’s legacy.

In another key initiative, Narayana, accompanied by his daughter Sharani, inspected the modernisation of VR High School, which is being reopened after five years. Sharani recommended improvements, including indoor play equipment, and playground enhancements, emphasising the importance of a joyful learning environment. The school is set to reopen on June 12.

Sharani also pledged to adopt underprivileged students under the Chief Minister’s P4 initiative.