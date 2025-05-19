BEE’s drive to adopt energy-efficient cooling practices

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has launched a campaign urging states, manufacturers, and consumers to adopt energy-efficient cooling practices to address soaring power demand expected during the summer months, particularly in Andhra Pradesh. The state’s power consumption is projected to reach 12,359 MW, with daily usage ranging from 217 to 245 million units from May to October 2025.

BEE’s initiative promotes the use of 5-star-rated air conditioners, capable of reducing energy consumption by up to 60%, thereby easing grid pressure in high-demand regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha, and key pilgrimage sites like Tirupati and Varanasi.

BEE Secretary Milind Deore has directed AC manufacturers to submit Action Plan Reports detailing strategies to boost the adoption of energy-efficient models. These plans include nationwide awareness campaigns focusing on the BEE 5-star rating, with targeted efforts in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam coastal belt and Tirupati.

Manufacturers have been urged to deploy brand ambassadors, digital campaigns, and in-store promotions to educate consumers on cost savings and environmental benefits.

Retailers are also being called upon to prioritise energy-efficient models and phase out outdated, power-draining units, particularly in states grappling with rising demand. BEE has emphasised the crucial role of State Designated Agencies in intensifying promotional efforts, especially in urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.