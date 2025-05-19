Former YSRCP MP NandigamSuresh arrested for assaulting TDP activist

GUNTUR: Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh, who was earlier held in police custody in various cases for nearly three months, has been arrested once again, and this time in connection with the alleged assault on a TDP activist.

The fresh arrest was made on Sunday by Thullur police following a violent incident that took place on Saturday night at Uddandarayunipalem village, in the capital region Amaravati.

According to the victim’s family, speeding car nearly hit Raju, prompting him to confront the driver.

Shortly afterwards, Suresh, his brother Prabhudas, and a group of relatives allegedly arrived at the scene, and assaulted Raju. They then forcibly took him to Suresh’s residence, and attacked him again. Raju sustained serious injuries, and is now undergoing treatment at AIIMS Mangalagiri. His condition is stated to be stable.

“First they hit him with a speeding car, then dragged him out from house, and thrashed him brutally,” said Raju’s wife, Lakshmi. “They targeted him because he’s a TDP activist.”

Following the complaint filed by Lakshmi, police registered a case against Suresh and his associates. Police have launched a manhunt for Prabhudas and other accused. Reacting to the arrest, Suresh’s wife Latha reportedly staged a protest at the Thullur police station, alleging that her husband was wrongfully arrested.