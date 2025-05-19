Four children die of suffocation after being trapped in locked car in Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: In a heart-wrenching incident, four children, including three girls, died of asphyxiation after they accidentally got locked in a parked car in Dwarapudi village of Vizianagaram rural mandal, on Sunday.
The children’s family members found them in the car in the evening after searching for over three hours in the village and surrounding areas. They retrieved the children by breaking the car’s windows. However, by then, all four had died due to suffocation. The deceased children were identified as Mangi Uday (8), Burle Charumathi (8), Burle Charishma (6), and Kandi Manaswini (6), all from the same village. Tragically, Charumathi and Charishma were siblings.
According to sources, an unidentified person had parked his car near the Mahila Mandali office in Dwarapudi village two days ago. He apparently forgot to check whether the car was locked. On Sunday, the four children, while playing, entered the car to take shelter from the rain. Unfortunately, the car door locked accidentally. Due to the searing heat and lack of oxygen, the children died of asphyxiation.
Cops begin probe into kids’ death
No one noticed the kids’ plight for several hours. Initially, the families believed the children were playing in nearby areas.
They began searching only when the children did not return home by evening. Eventually, they found them locked inside the car. The children were immediately rescued by breaking the car’s glass and taken to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vizianagaram. However, the doctors confirmed that they had already died due to suffocation.
An eerie silence descended over Dwarapudi and the neighbouring villages following this shocking incident. The families of the children were devastated by the tragic loss of such young lives.
Acting on information from local residents, the Vizianagaram rural police rushed to the scene and began probe to identify the owner of the car. The bodies were sent to Vizianagaram GGH for post-mortem. MSME, SERP, and NRI Relations and Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas expressed grief over the death of the children. Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalaxmi visited the hospital and offered condolences to the bereaved families. She also promised to bring the issue to the government’s attention and ensure necessary aid is provided to the families of the deceased.