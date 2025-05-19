Jagan destroyed thousands of lives with liquor scam, alleges Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy over the liquor scam and recent SIT arrests. Addressing the media at the TDP office in Machilipatnam on Sunday, Ravindra alleged that the TDP had fought against the anarchic rule, atrocities, and looting under Jagan’s regime.

Ravindra claimed that a massive liquor scam unfolded during the YSRCP government, with Jagan allegedly amassing wealth by selling adulterated liquor, endangering thousands of lives. He accused Jagan of purchasing gold worth crores by misusing public funds.

“With the SIT arrests and ongoing investigation, the entire scam is being exposed. All irregularities in the liquor trade are now coming to light. Premium, national, and international liquor brands were sidelined, allowing only local and adulterated brands in shops for commissions. The SIT made arrests only after examining these irregularities,” he said.

Commenting on the Mahanadu programme, Ravindra emphasised that the TDP remains committed to protecting democracy and public welfare. He said the TDP, founded to uphold the self-respect of Telugu people, has been working for their welfare for 42 years and achieved a milestone of one crore memberships. He said that a Machilipatnam segment-level Mahanadu will be held on May 21, followed by the district-level Mahanadu on May 23.