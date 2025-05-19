Labour shortage, erratic power hit shrimp ryots of Bapatla district in Andhra

GUNTUR: Shrimp farmers of Bapatla district are facing a tough season due to severe shortage of labour, and frequent summer power cuts that threaten their livelihoods. With both local and migrant workers in short supply, and erratic supply of power hampering nighttime operations, farmers are struggling to sustain their aqua operations during the most critical months of shrimp cultivation.

Bapatla is one of the leading districts in Andhra Pradesh for shrimp farming, with nearly 22,000 acres under cultivation and over 6,700 farmers depending on the sector. The annual value of shrimp output from the district stands at an estimated Rs 870 crore. Aqua cultivation is concentrated in several areas, including Repalle, Nagaram and Nizampatnam.

This year’s aqua season, which began in the last week of February, is proving particularly difficult. Shrimp farming in the region typically involves Vannamei and tiger shrimp varieties. Vannamei shrimp takes about 100 days to mature, requiring consistent feeding and pond maintenance throughout. Tiger shrimp, on the other hand, has a longer cultivation cycle of nearly five months, and demand sustained monitoring and aeration over an extended period. The success of both cycles depends heavily on continuous human involvement, and stable power supply.