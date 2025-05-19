Large forest fires show a decline in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh recorded a 21.83% decrease in large forest fire events between January and May 18, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), the state reported 874 large forest fire incidents in 2025, down from 1,118 during the same period last year.

In the entire year of 2024, Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,135 large forest fire events, placing it second in the country after Uttarakhand, which had 1,282 incidents. Odisha stood third with 1,128 large forest fire events.

From January 1 to May 18, 2025, FSI recorded a total of 12,037 fire incidents in the State, based on satellite data from SNPP and MODIS sources.

Andhra Pradesh ranks fourth in the country for fire alert registrations with 21,570 entries, following Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Local forest officials said that fire prevention and control measures are actively being implemented. Fire lines are being created to stop the spread of flames by removing combustible material.

Awareness campaign to prevent forest fires launched

View lines are also marked to improve accessibility and detect fires early.

Awareness campaigns are being carried out to inform visitors about responsible behaviour in forest areas. In addition, data and alerts from FSI are being used to deploy personnel in vulnerable zones to reduce the risk of wildfires.

FSI tracks large forest fire events across India and issues specific alerts to help state forest departments monitor serious fires. These alerts assist senior officials in assessing the situation.

The aim of tracking large fires is to improve both tactical responses during active fires and strategic planning for future incidents.

The scope of this initiative includes real-time monitoring of ongoing fires, coordination with state and national agencies for firefighting support, identifying areas for post-fire restoration, and assessing the damage in terms of area burnt and canopy loss.