Lemon farming boosts income for Nellore farmers

NELLORE: Lemon farming is becoming a reliable source of income and stability for farmers in the Podalakur region, with many shifting away from traditional crops like paddy in favour of this hardy upland fruit. The dedicated lemon market yard in Podalakur has played a key role in making lemon sales more accessible and profitable for farmers. Many cultivators have found lemon cultivation to be more profitable compared to other crops.

Farmers have been cultivating lemons on nearly 20,000 hectares across the undivided Nellore district. Despite occasional fluctuations in prices, farmers believe that lemon offers a minimum guaranteed income. As a result, they are now showing a growing interest in expanding their lemon cultivation. Some are even replanting lemon saplings in place of old orchards. For many, lemons have become primary crop.

The establishment of national and international markets for lemons has been highly beneficial for local growers. The summer season is proving particularly profitable, offering attractive market prices for lemons. On average, during the peak season, around 20 truckloads of lemons are exported daily from the Podalakur lemon market yard to various states across northern and southern India.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna Reddy, a local farmer from Podalakur mandal, said, “The lemon market has expanded across the country. Despite occasional price fluctuations, farmers are mostly earning decent profits. Prices are particularly good during February, March, and April.”

Additionally, under the Horticulture Department’s Rejuvenation Scheme, subsidies are available even when old orchards are replaced with new saplings. Small and marginal farmers are receiving aid through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which offers up to Rs 50,000 per acre annually to support cultivation costs.

“No matter how many crops we try, lemon farming continues to prove reliable. It provides some income year-round and has become the mainstay for many of us,” added farmer, N Sekhar.