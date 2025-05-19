Mahanadu in Kadapa strategic for TDP

KADAPA: For the first time in TDP history, the party’s flagship state-level Mahanadu will be held in Kadapa from May 27 to 29. The three-day event, set in the home district of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, carries political significance as the TDP aims to consolidate its presence in Rayalaseema.

Nearly 120 acres at Pabbapuram Layout on Kadapa’s outskirts have been earmarked for the event. Preparations are in full swing under the direct supervision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. They have assigned responsibilities to senior party leaders to ensure flawless organisation.

TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and Kamalapuram MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy are overseeing logistics and site management. Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Vangalapudi Anitha, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, Vasamshetty Subhash, Nimmala Ramanaidu and others reviewed arrangements at the venue, inspecting plenary halls, public meeting stages, food courts and the VIP gallery.

District in-charge Minister S Savita announced that over five lakh people are expected, with three lakh from Rayalaseema alone. She emphasised that the 44th Mahanadu would go down in history as a milestone event for TDP. She thanked the CM for choosing Kadapa and revealed that 13 committees have been formed to manage accommodation, transport, catering, and logistics. TDP State President Palla Srinivas Rao lauded the coordination between leaders and cadres, noting that region-wise arrangements have been made.

Savita called on leaders from other districts to mobilise supporters, stating that Mahanadu would be a platform for announcing development plans tailored for Rayalaseema. “History has proven that only TDP can bring real progress to this region,” she said. It views Mahanadu in Kadapa as both a symbolic and strategic move to reaffirm its commitment to Rayalaseema’s growth.