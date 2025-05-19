Minister Nadendla inaugurates free multispecialty medical camp in Tenali

GUNTUR: In a bid to improve rural healthcare access, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inaugurated a free multi-specialty medical camp at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kollipara mandal, Tenali constituency. The camp aimed to provide corporate-level medical services to underprivileged communities.

Spending the entire day at the centre, the minister personally interacted with patients, listened to their health concerns, directed them to doctors, and handed out prescribed medicines — drawing praise for his hands-on involvement.

“The government’s goal is to ensure quality healthcare reaches even those who cannot afford private treatment or travel long distances,” Manohar said.

The camp offered free services in general medicine, minor surgeries, gynecology, pediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, dental care, and cardiology. A team of 20 specialist doctors and 50 medical staff provided care, supported by X-ray and scanning facilities. Medicines were distributed at no cost.

Manohar also announced plans to establish a blood bank at the CHC to further strengthen local healthcare infrastructure. The camp drew a strong turnout, with villagers expressing appreciation for the minister’s approachability. His active role in the camp underscored the government’s commitment to delivering people-centric, accessible healthcare in rural Andhra Pradesh.