Three children drown in rain-filled pond in Chittoor

CHITTOOR: Three children drowned in a rain-filled agricultural pond in Devarajapuram Panchayat, Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 pm, claiming the lives of Gowthami (7), Shalini (6), and Ashwin (7), all students of a local primary school and children of daily wage labourers.

According to reports, a local farmer had recently dug a pond in his field, which filled with water due to continuous rainfall over the past four days.

The children, unaware of the danger posed by the muddy and slippery base, entered the pond to swim.

Gowthami reportedly began to sink, prompting Shalini and Ashwin to jump in to save her. Tragically, all three were unable to escape and drowned.

Kuppam DSP Parthasarathi rushed to the scene with his team and gathered details from the grieving parents.

Circle Inspector Shankaraiah has registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Local leaders, including KADA PD and TDP representatives, visited the village to console the bereaved families.

The incident has plunged the entire village into mourning.

3 killed as car plunges Into an agriculture well

A tragic accident near Kuravapalli in Pileru mandal in Annamayya claimed three lives and injured two others early Friday morning. Around 4 AM, a car veered off the road and plunged into a well. The deceased were Shivanna, Lokesh & Gangaraju. Two others, Sunil and Tippareddy, sustained injuries but managed to escape. Preliminary reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, failing to negotiate a turn. Police swiftly responded, retrieving the bodies and registering a case. An investigation is underway

CM expresses grief over death of 7 kids

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of seven children in two separate incidents in Vizianagaram and Chittoor districts. Describing the incidents as deeply distressing, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the grieving parents and assured them of state support to cope with the irreplaceable loss. Naidu emphasized the immense pain caused by the untimely deaths of the young victims, underscoring the government’s commitment to stand by the affected families during this difficult time